Michael Babin

Founder and principal at Neighborhood Restaurant Group, an Alexandria-based restaurant group that recently announced plans for The Belleville food hall — the first in Richmond. The Belleville is a 25,000-square-foot space at 1509 Belleville St. that will feature roughly 18 food vendors, The Veil Brewing Co.’s taproom and three bars — one of which will sit on the building’s rooftop.

