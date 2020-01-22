Renew Contest

Contest winner, Michelle Adams and RTD Strategic Marketing Manager, Farah Walton

The New Year, (Re)New You contest was just in time to help achieve a 2020 New Year's resolution to lose weight. Michelle won a Clean Start program valued at $1,100 from Renew Health & Wellness to help reach her goals in the new year.

Visit the Contests section on Richmond.com/Contests and win with the RTD!

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription