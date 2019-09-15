ST. LOUIS — Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead grand slam off Junior Fernández with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 Sunday to keep up their playoff push by winning for the ninth time in 10 games.
Milwaukee remained one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card and closed within three games of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
With the Cardinals ahead 4-3, Jon Gant (10-1) walked Ben Gamel and Travis Shaw starting the ninth, struck out Trent Grisham and walked Yasmani Grandal.
Tyler Webb retired Mike Moustakas on a flyout not deep enough to score a run, Fernández relieved and Braun drove a hanging slider to left-center for his seventh career slam and a 7-4 lead.
Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom half off Josh Hader, who struck out Harrison Bader and pinch-hitter Tyler O’Neill for his 33rd save in 39 chances.
Bader hit solo homers in the third and seventh innings, giving him 10 homers this season.
Cubs 16, Pirates 6: Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was pulled from a game Sunday with a sprained right ankle, putting a damper on the Chicago’s rout of Pittsburgh.
Rizzo was injured fielding a bunt in the third inning. He had to be helped off the field and could not put pressure on the leg. X-rays showed no fractures, and an MRI has been scheduled for Monday.
Chicago’s postseason pursuit has already been hindered by an injury to shortstop Javier Báez, who is out for the rest of the regular season with a hairline fracture of his left thumb.
Kris Bryant homered twice, and Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Lucroy also connected as Chicago battered Pittsburgh for a third straight day. The Cubs scored a total of 47 runs on 49 hits in completing the three-game sweep.
Indians 7, Twins 5: Roberto Perez’s three-run homer helped Cleveland salvage the finale of its AL Central showdown series against Minnesota, which hit four more homers and tied a major league record with four players getting at least 30.
Perez’s 417-foot shot to center field off Kyle Gibson capped a four-run rally in the sixth inning that began with Jason Kipnis hitting a double off Fernando Romero (0-1).
Nick Wittgren (5-1) relieved Shane Bieber and held the Twins to one run in 1ß innings. James Hoyt got two outs in the ninth before Oliver Perez popped up Eddie Rosario for his first save this season.
The Indians trail the Twins by 4½ games in the division and are chasing Oakland and Tampa Bay in the wild card race.
Athletics 6, Rangers 1: Sean Manaea limited Texas to three singles over six scoreless innings, Marcus Semien became the third Oakland slugger with 30 homers in a win over Texas.
A’s rookie left-hander Jesus Luzardo allowed one run over the final three innings for his first save.
Manaea (2-0) made his third start since being activated for the first time this season on Sept. 1 following shoulder surgery last September. He has given up one run and six hits in 18 innings, striking out 21.
Angels 6, Rays 4: Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough in the fifth inning and drove in four runs, leading Los Angeles over Tampa Bay to drop the Rays 1½ games behind Oakland for the top AL wild card. Tampa Bay trailed 6-1 before Austin Meadows’ 31st homer, a three-run drive off Ty Buttrey with two outs in the eighth. Hansel Robles struck out pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi, then worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his career-high 21st save in 24 chances.
Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4: Pitchers Dellin Betances and Jordan Montgomery made their season debuts for New York after lengthy layoffs, and New York finished its longest road trip of the season with a loss to Toronto. Betances, a 31-year-old right-hander, struck out Reese McGuire on a 95 mph fastball and got Brandon Drury to take three straight strikes, the last an 84 mph curveball. Betances hopped off the mound after the second out, mistakenly thinking it was the end of the inning.
Reds 3, Diamondbacks 1: Eugenio Suárez homered twice in support of Trevor Bauer, who held his former team to one run on four hits in the Cincinnati’s 3-1 win over Arizona. Suárez pulled into a tie for the major league home run lead at 47 with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, who played later Sunday. The Reds, with two wins in their three-game series with Arizona, did more damage to the Diamondbacks’ fading playoff hopes.
Red Sox 6, Phillies 3: Christian Vázquez homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and drove in a career-high five runs to lead Boston past Philadelphia. Andrew Benintendi had a pair of hits for the defending World Series champions, who have won three in a row.
Astros 12, Royals 3: Wade Miley bounced back from two disastrous starts with six strong innings and Josh Reddick’s five hits included a two-run homer as Houston beat Kansas City, completing a three-game sweep. The Astros’ 98th victory tied them for tops in the majors with the New York Yankees at 98-53.
Mariners 11, White Sox 10: Jose Ruiz walked Tom Murphy with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Seattle won via walk-off for the second straight game, beating Chicago. Top prospect Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth connection in six major league games.
Rockies 10, Padres 5: Ryan McMahon hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Colorado over San Diego 10-5 for a three-game sweep that ensured the Padres’ ninth straight season without a winning record. Colorado swept a series for the first time since taking three from Miami Aug. 16-18.
Giants 2, Marlins 1: Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, Johnny Cueto pitched five scoreless innings in his second game back from Tommy John surgery and San Francisco beat Miami. Giants rookie Mauricio Dubón homered, and San Francisco took two of three from the Marlins.
Orioles 8, Tigers 2: Detroit took control of the race for the top pick in next June’s amateur draft with a loss to Baltimore. Detroit (44-104) has lost two of the first three games of the four-game series against the Orioles (49-100), opening a 4½-game advantage for the worst record in the major leagues.
