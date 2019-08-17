NEW YORK — Manager Aaron Boone, Brett Gardner and the New York Yankees again hammered away at the umpires, this time in prolonged rants that brought several members of the team spilling onto the field, while beating the Cleveland Indians 6-5 Saturday.
Gleyber Torres hit two home runs and Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu also connected for the AL East-leading Yankees.
But what really fired up the crowd of 47,347 at Yankee Stadium occurred in the sixth inning after Cameron Maybin was called out on strikes by Triple-A ump Ben May.
For the third time in a month — each time with a minor league call-up umpire behind the plate — the team with the best record in American League lost its temper in a big way. This episode led to Boone, Gardner and pitcher CC Sabathia being ejected.
The pitch to Maybin was, according to strike zone charts, a bit outside. He calmly stood and discussed it with May and went back to the bench.
Moments later, things heated up in a hurry.
Boone came rushing from the dugout to confront May, and engaged in an animated argument. When Boone returned to the bench, all seemed calm — for a moment, anyway.
That’s when Boone came back for another go at May, with crew chief Tom Hallion coming in from second base, trying to quell the beef. But at the same time, several Yankees were hollering from the dugout, engaging in a close-up argument with first base ump Phil Cuzzi.
Gardner was ejected after banging his bat against the dugout roof — it’s become his habit when he gets upset — and then he climbed over the railing to continue to the dispute with Cuzzi. Coaches Phil Nevin, Marcus Thames and Josh Paul also were on the field, holding back Gardner, who was also arguing with third base umpire Todd Tichenor.
Last Friday, Gardner was tossed after a rant in Toronto. And on July 18, Boone screamed and hollered at a rookie umpire, leading to the expletive-filled rant that prompted the manager to call his hitters “savages” in the batter’s box.
James Paxton (9-6) went five innings for the win. Zach Plesac (6-4) was chased in the fifth.
Athletics 8, Astros 4: Matt Chapman doubled among his three hits and Mark Canha had two hits and three RBIs to back Chris Bassitt’s six solid innings, and Oakland beat visiting Houston.
Matt Olson and Josh Phegley each had two hits for Oakland, which finished with 13 hits — just two for extra bases. The A’s have won four straight games and 11 of their last 16. They have gained four games in four days on the Astros, closing to 6½ games behind the AL West leaders.
Bassitt (9-5) gave up three runs and eight hits with two walks. In seven starts since the All-Star break, he’s 4-1 with a 2.36 ERA. Bassitt threw 116 pitches, a career high for the 30-year-old who missed all of 2017 recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Yordan Alvarez homered twice for Houston, which has lost five straight.
Cubs 2, Pirates 0: Kris Bryant homered in the seventh inning, and Chicago got out of three bases-loaded jams to snap a four-game skid with a road win over Pittsburgh.
After committing an error at third base each of the previous two innings, Bryant drove the first pitch of the seventh from Steven Brault (3-2) into the left-field bleachers to put Chicago ahead 1-0. It was Bryant’s 25th homer this season and third in five games.
The Cubs moved within a half-game of first-place St. Louis in the NL Central.
Jon Lester (10-8) gave up four hits and five walks in six innings after allowing Pittsburgh to load the bases with one out in the first and nobody out in the fifth.
Mariners 4, Blue Jays 3: Kyle Seager hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, Austin Nola also went deep, and visiting Seattle beat Toronto.
Seager’s two-out drive off the right field foul screen came on the first pitch from left-hander Tim Mayza (1-2).
Seattle won for the third time in five games after losing eight of the previous nine.
Seager’s home run extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
Blue Jays rookie third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left after two innings because of a sore left knee and was replaced by Brandon Drury.
In the second, Guerrero cut in front of shortstop Bo Bichette to field Nola’s grounder and made an awkward throw across his body, too late to record the out. He finished the inning but did not return in the third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.