All games are at Monacan High School on Saturday, Jan. 25
11 a.m.
Hermitage vs. Hopewell
12:45 p.m.
Patrick Henry vs. Thomas Jefferson
2:30 p.m.
Powhatan vs. Hanover
4:15 p.m.
Goochland vs. Clover Hill
6 p.m.
Matoaca vs. Midlothian
7:45 p.m.
Douglas Freeman vs. Monacan
