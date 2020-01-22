All games are at Monacan High School on Saturday, Jan. 25

11 a.m.

Hermitage vs. Hopewell

12:45 p.m.

Patrick Henry vs. Thomas Jefferson

2:30 p.m.

Powhatan vs. Hanover

4:15 p.m.

Goochland vs. Clover Hill

6 p.m.

Matoaca vs. Midlothian

7:45 p.m.

Douglas Freeman vs. Monacan

