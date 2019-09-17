A growing number of countries are following China’s lead in deploying artificial intelligence to track citizens, according to a report published Tuesday. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said at least 75 countries are actively using AI for surveillance, including liberal democracies such as the United States and France as well as more autocratic regimes.
