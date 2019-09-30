Motorists stunned as porn plays on Mich. billboard
Motorists traveling through a Detroit suburb were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard. Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along Interstate 75 in Oakland County for about 30 minutes Saturday night before the images were removed. Many people called 911. Two suspects were sought in the hacking case.
