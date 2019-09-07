Mountain lion fatally struck on LA freeway

A male mountain lion who successfully crossed a 10-lane freeway in Los Angeles two months ago was struck and killed Saturday on the same section of the road. The 4-year-old big cat known as P-61 was hit around 4 a.m. local time in the Sepulveda Pass section of Interstate 405. In July, P-61 became the first big cat documented to cross the massive freeway.

