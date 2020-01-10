N.C. State at Virginia Tech

Saturday: 2 p.m. TV: NBCSW Radio: 96.1, 1:30

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg

Records: NCSU 11-4, 2-2 ACC; Va. Tech 11-4, 2-2

Notable: State’s top scorer and rebounder, senior guard C.J. Bryce (16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), has missed the past three games because of a concussion. The Wolfpack are 2-1 without him. … N.C. State forward Manny Bates, a redshirt freshman, already has blocked 48 shots — breaking the State single-season freshman record. … Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.8), ranks third nationally in assist-turnover ratio and is tied for 12th nationally in 3-pointers (10.3 per game). … Forward Landers Nolley leads the Hokies in scoring (17.1 ppg). ... Tech’s 47-24 win at State last season raised eyebrows around the country. Tech held an opponent to fewer than 25 points for the first time since a 105-24 win over Washington and Lee in 1959. State scored the fewest points by a ranked team since college basketball adopted the shot clock in 1985. The Wolfpack shot only 16.7% from the field — the lowest percentage by any team in ACC history.

— Mark Berman, The Roanoke Times

