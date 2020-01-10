N.C. State at Virginia Tech
Saturday: 2 p.m. TV: NBCSW Radio: 96.1, 1:30
Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg
Records: NCSU 11-4, 2-2 ACC; Va. Tech 11-4, 2-2
Notable: State’s top scorer and rebounder, senior guard C.J. Bryce (16.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg), has missed the past three games because of a concussion. The Wolfpack are 2-1 without him. … N.C. State forward Manny Bates, a redshirt freshman, already has blocked 48 shots — breaking the State single-season freshman record. … Tech leads the nation in fewest turnovers per game (9.8), ranks third nationally in assist-turnover ratio and is tied for 12th nationally in 3-pointers (10.3 per game). … Forward Landers Nolley leads the Hokies in scoring (17.1 ppg). ... Tech’s 47-24 win at State last season raised eyebrows around the country. Tech held an opponent to fewer than 25 points for the first time since a 105-24 win over Washington and Lee in 1959. State scored the fewest points by a ranked team since college basketball adopted the shot clock in 1985. The Wolfpack shot only 16.7% from the field — the lowest percentage by any team in ACC history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.