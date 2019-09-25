Quote of the week

“Money didn’t motivate me and make me happy. What made me happy was how my car looked. If the side skirts aren’t painted, it ruins the entire car, and I drive the car and I want the damn thing to look good.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., on his negotiations with Rick Hendrick in 2007. Hendrick recalled Earnhardt’s only requests were the side skirts being painted and the use of a helicopter to Martinsville and Darlington.

