Quote of the week
“Yeah! That ain’t supposed to happen! That is not supposed to happen! We did it! Nice job! ... We needed this. We needed this weekend. We unloaded with speed and I was bragging to everybody.”
— Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace, after he finished third in the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Wallace hadn’t posted a Cup finish better than 14th this season before Sunday’s race.
