“Yeah! That ain’t supposed to happen! That is not supposed to happen! We did it! Nice job! ... We needed this. We needed this weekend. We unloaded with speed and I was bragging to everybody.”

— Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace, after he finished third in the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Wallace hadn’t posted a Cup finish better than 14th this season before Sunday’s race.

