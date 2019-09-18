Napolitano to step down as UC chief
University of California President Janet Napolitano said Wednesday she will step down in August 2020. Napolitano, a former homeland security secretary and Democratic governor of Arizona, oversaw historic expansions of the system, but was criticized by state lawmakers after a state audit found problems with her office’s financial management.
