‘Storm Area 51’ is no laughing matter, Air Force says
The U.S. Air Force has warned people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert. The site has become the center of UFO conspiracy theories. Nellis Air Force Base said in a statement that “any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged.”
