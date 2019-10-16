Chelsea Clinton quashes rumor of political bid

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said on the talk show “The View” Wednesday that she is not considering running for the New York congressional seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Nita Lowey. Clinton’s Manhattan home is outside Lowey’s district .

