U.S. briefs European allies on Afghan peace deal

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday began briefing allied officials in Europe on an emerging peace deal with the Taliban, but he cautioned that no final deal has been sealed to end the longest war in American history. “Negotiations in some ways are still ongoing,” he told reporters traveling with him from Washington.

