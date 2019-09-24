Federal judge reverses course on immigrant jail wages

A judge who ruled that Washington state could pursue its claim that immigration detainees must be paid minimum wage for work at a privately run, for-profit immigration jail said he intends to reverse himself at the urging of the Trump administration. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan issued a proposed order Tuesday notifying lawyers that he plans to dismiss the case.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription