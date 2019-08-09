Oregon governor signs paid leave measure

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday signed what advocates are calling the nation’s most progressive paid family and medical leave measure, making the state the first to offer 100% wage replacement for minimum-wage workers. The law will pay out benefits beginning in 2023. It gives 12 weeks paid time off to new parents, victims of domestic violence, and others.

