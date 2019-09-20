Strike on Islamic State in Libya kills eight, U.S. says

The U.S. military said Friday that it carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, its first such attack in the country in over a year. U.S. Africa Command said eight militants were killed in the airstrike, launched a day earlier. Gen. Stephen Townsend said it was meant to “eliminate terrorist leaders” and no civilians were killed or wounded.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription