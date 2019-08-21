Congressman: Space Command’s HQ will start in Colo.
Rep. Doug Lamborn. R-Colo., has said the initial headquarters for the Pentagon’s Space Command will be in his home state. Lamborn said Wednesday that the command will officially start operations at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs next month. He said he hopes the Pentagon will choose Peterson for the permanent headquarters.
