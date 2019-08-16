Birthrates in England, Wales hit all-time low
The Office of National Statistics reports the birthrate in England and Wales fell in 2018 to its lowest level since records began 80 years ago, with 11 babies born per 1,000 women in 2018 — 46% below the postwar baby boom peak of 1947. The office cited falling fertility rates, an aging population and women trying to become pregnant at an older age.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.