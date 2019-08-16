Birthrates in England, Wales hit all-time low

The Office of National Statistics reports the birthrate in England and Wales fell in 2018 to its lowest level since records began 80 years ago, with 11 babies born per 1,000 women in 2018 — 46% below the postwar baby boom peak of 1947. The office cited falling fertility rates, an aging population and women trying to become pregnant at an older age.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription