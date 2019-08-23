Security tightened after calls for march in Kashmir

Authorities intensified patrols Friday in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, after posters appeared calling for a public march to a United Nations office to protest New Delhi’s tightened grip on the disputed region. Police and paramilitary soldiers reimposed restrictions on traffic in areas where they had been eased this week.

