Security tightened after calls for march in Kashmir
Authorities intensified patrols Friday in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, after posters appeared calling for a public march to a United Nations office to protest New Delhi’s tightened grip on the disputed region. Police and paramilitary soldiers reimposed restrictions on traffic in areas where they had been eased this week.
