Five arrested in Calif. Airbnb shooting
ORINDA, Calif. — The mayor of a San Francisco Bay Area city where five people were killed and four others were injured at an Airbnb on Halloween night says five people have been arrested in the shooting.
Orinda Mayor Inga Miller said she hoped the arrests made Thursday give some relief to residents.
Airbnb has since said it will ban party houses on its online platform.
S.C. school shooter gets life term
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A school shooter who was 14 when he killed a first-grader on a school playground in South Carolina was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole.
Judge Lawton McIntosh said Jesse Osborne showed little remorse after killing his father in their Anderson County home, then shooting at the playground at Townville Elementary School in September 2016, killing a boy. Osborne had attended the school.
Osborne, now 17, was being tried as an adult.
Senate OKs Menashi as appeals court judge
WASHINGTON — A White House lawyer won Senate confirmation as a federal appeals court judge Thursday despite complaints by lawmakers from both parties about his record on immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights.
Steven Menashi, an associate White House counsel, was confirmed 51-41 for a seat on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Maine Sen. Susan Collins was the sole Republican to oppose Menashi, who has never tried a case or argued an appeal.
Collins joined Democrats in criticizing Menashi’s record on issues including immigration, race, women’s equality and LGBTQ rights. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who has railed against many appointments by President Donald Trump, said Menashi stands out as extreme, unqualified and “almost craven.’’
Pastor: Carter ‘up and walking’ after surgery
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was already “up and walking” after undergoing surgery Tuesday to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls, his pastor said.
The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter, 95, in an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.
“His spirits are good and he is up and walking,” Lowden said.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.
She said he would remain hospitalized under observation. It’s unclear when he’ll be released. The center said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls.
Epstein estate seeks compensation fund
NEW YORK — The estate of Jeffrey Epstein wants to set up a fund using his fortune to compensate women willing to forgo a spate of lawsuits seeking damages for sexual abuse, according to a court document filed on Thursday.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in his New York City prison cell in August after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.
— From wire reports
