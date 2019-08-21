2 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Two U.S. service members have been killed in combat in Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.
The NATO Resolute Support mission announced their deaths first, providing no details about what happened and saying that their names would be withheld for 24 hours until their families could be notified.
Later, a U.S. official said the two service members died in combat from small-arms fire without providing further information. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public.
The U.S. and Taliban are in negotiations to end to nearly 18 years of fighting in America’s longest war. The U.S. formally ended its Afghan combat mission in 2014 but still provides extensive air and other support to local forces battling the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.
Militias blame Israel, U.S. for attacks in Iraq
BAGHDAD — Iraqi paramilitary forces backed by Iran accused Israeli drones of carrying out a series of attacks on bases run by the militias, saying Wednesday that they hold the United States ultimately responsible. The militias vowed to defend themselves against any future attack.
The rare and combative statement by the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces came in the wake of at least three mysterious explosions at PMF bases around Iraq over the past month. A government investigation, obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, found that one of the blasts, last week near Baghdad, was caused by a drone strike.
American officials denied the U.S. had any role in the explosions. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday neither denied nor confirmed such operations.
Top general sworn in to lead Sudan ruling body
CAIRO — Sudan’s top general was sworn in Wednesday as the leader of a joint military-civilian body created to rule Sudan during a three-year transition period toward democratic elections.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan was sworn in before the country’s top judge and will lead the 11-member Sovereign Council for 21 months, followed by a civilian leader appointed by the pro-democracy movement for the next 18 months.
Court upholds prelate’s convictions in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian appeals court Wednesday upheld convictions against Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children, in a decision cheered by scores of abuse survivors and victims’ advocates demonstrating outside the court.
A unanimous jury in December found Pope Francis’ former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral more than two decades ago. The Victoria state Court of Appeal rejected his appeal in a 2-1 ruling.
Pell’s lawyers will consider an appeal to the High Court, Australia’s final arbiter, a spokeswoman said.
