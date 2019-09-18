House spending bill would avert shutdown
WASHINGTON — House Democrats released a short-term spending bill Wednesday that would keep the government open through late November, punting a potentially brutal fight over President Donald Trump’s border wall until later this year.
The legislation unveiled by the House Appropriations Committee would extend existing agency funding through Nov. 21, averting a shutdown on Oct. 1 when the federal government’s budget would otherwise run out.
The measure is scheduled to pass the House later this week and the Senate next week. Trump is expected to sign it.
Man charged in killings of 4 women in Detroit
DETROIT — A prosecutor announced murder charges Wednesday against a 34-year-old man in the slayings of four women in Detroit whose deaths authorities have characterized as the work of a serial killer.
Deangelo Martin is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder in the killings of the women, whose bodies were found in abandoned houses in the city as far back as February 2018, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said .
Martin was arraigned Wednesday afternoon. A probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 2 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 9.
Bermuda braces as Humberto arrives
MIAMI — Hurricane Humberto lashed Bermuda with strong winds Wednesday night as the powerful Category 3 storm passed just to the north of the British Atlantic territory. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said hurricane-force winds began to hit the island of some 70,000 people by late afternoon and would last into early Thursday.
Separately, Imelda has deluged parts of Southeast Texas with more than 12 inches of rain, but officials in Houston and surrounding communities said Wednesday that so far there have been no severe impacts from the tropical depression.
Fire at Liberian school kills dozen of students
DAKAR, Senegal — Flames swept a boarding school early Wednesday in the West African country of Liberia, killing at least 28 children, while trapping others in the rubble.
The students were sleeping in a dormitory attached to a mosque when an electrical issue is thought to have sparked the fire, a police spokesman said. The blaze remains under investigation.
Climate activist takes evidence to Congress
WASHINGTON — A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist demanded Wednesday that Congress “listen to the scientists” who were sounding the alarm on the threat of global warming.
Rather than offer prepared remarks to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Greta Thunberg said she was attaching as testimony a landmark 2018 United Nations report that warned of dire consequences for the planet if the atmosphere warmed to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
“I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists,” Thunberg said. “I want you to unite behind science. And then I want you to take real action. Thank you.”
