NYC increases policing after spate of attacks
NEW YORK — New York City is increasing its police presence in some Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations after a string of possibly anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
Besides making officers more visible in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, police will boost visits to houses of worship and some other places, the mayor tweeted.
Around the city, police have gotten at least six reports this week — and eight since Dec. 13 — of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias. The attacks have happened as Jewish communities in the New York City metro area were on edge after a deadly Dec. 10 shooting at a northern New Jersey kosher market.
Focus turns to DNA in student’s death
NEW YORK — Investigators are focusing on DNA evidence in their efforts to build a case in the killing of Tessa Majors, the Barnard College student who was stabbed during a park mugging in Manhattan early this month, officials said Friday.
The push for conclusive evidence comes a day after detectives detained and then released a 14-year-old believed to have wielded the knife that killed the Charlottesville woman. An official said that police were banking on pending DNA results they hoped would allow prosecutors to charge all three of the minors suspected of attacking Majors on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park, near the Columbia University campus.
McGrath files to face McConnell in Ky. race
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Calling her party’s victory in the Kentucky governor’s race a jolt of momentum for her own bid to unseat a Republican incumbent, Democrat Amy McGrath on Friday officially filed to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell .
McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot, touted many of the same issues — health care and good-paying jobs — that Andy Beshear highlighted in ousting Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in last month’s election for governor. Another Democrat, Mike Broihier, also filed Friday as a U.S. Senate candidate.
Nigeria condemns executions of captives
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigeria’s government on Friday condemned extremists linked to the Islamic State group after a video circulated of 11 hostages, most of them Christians, being executed. They were thought to be killed on Christmas Day.
The extremists are believed to be part of a group that split from the Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.
U.N. condemns abuses against Rohingya
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Friday strongly condemning human rights abuses against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rape and deaths in detention.
The 193-member world body voted 134-9 with 28 abstentions in favor of the resolution, which also calls on Myanmar’s government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against the Rohingya and other minorities. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding.
