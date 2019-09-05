Crew reports attempts to save passengers
LOS ANGELES — The crew of a scuba diving boat that sank off the coast of Southern California made several attempts to rescue the 34 people who were trapped by fire below decks and died, federal authorities said Thursday.
One said he awoke to a noise and saw flames “erupting” from the ship’s galley below, a National Transportation Safety Board official said. He tried to get down a ladder, but flames had already engulfed it.
Crew members then jumped from the ship’s bridge to its main deck and tried to get through the doors of the galley, which were on fire. They then went to the front of the vessel to try and get through windows but couldn’t.
“At that point, due to heat, flames and smoke, the crew had to jump from the boat,” said the NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy.
Ex-Blackwater guards are resentenced
WASHINGTON — Three former Blackwater security contractors were sentenced Thursday to roughly half of their original 30-year prison terms for the deadly 2007 shooting of unarmed Iraqi civilians in Baghdad’s Nisour Square.
Dustin L. Heard, Evan S. Liberty and Paul A. Slough had been convicted in 2014 of manslaughter for their roles in the massacre. But in 2017, a federal appeals court vacated their sentences, saying Judge Royce Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, erred in invoking a law that requires 30-year sentences for such offenses that involve machine guns. That law did not apply to the use of government-issued machine guns in a war zone, the court ruled.
On Thursday, Lamberth sentenced Heard to 12 years and seven months; Liberty to 14 years; and Slough to 15 years.
Investigation of priest abuses nets charges
PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors filed their first charges Thursday in a sweeping investigation of child sexual abuse by clerics in Pennsylvania, accusing a former Roman Catholic priest of lying to the FBI about whether he knew an accuser and his family.
Robert Brennan, 81, was arrested in Maryland , authorities said.
Brennan told FBI agents in April that he did not know accuser Sean McIlmail from his years at a northeast Philadelphia parish, according to the indictment. Brennan was indicted on related state sexual assault charges in 2013, but the case was dropped when McIlmail died of a drug overdose before trial.
A 2005 Philadelphia grand jury report said that Brennan was repeatedly named in complaints about inappropriate behavior around children. He was suspended by the church and moved to Perryville, Md. He was defrocked in 2017.
Trump Mideast envoy will leave position
WASHINGTON — Jason Greenblatt, the architect of the Trump administration’s delayed Mideast peace plan, is leaving the White House .
Greenblatt announced his departure Thursday, saying he would return to the private sector in the coming weeks and spend more time with his family. Greenblatt’s role had been to draft the plan, and officials said that has now been finished. The White House says the peace plan won’t be released until at least after this month’s Israeli elections.
— From wire reports
