Ginsburg declares she’s ‘cancer-free’
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has declared that she is “cancer-free,” beating the disease for the fourth time after undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer in the summer.
The 86-year-old, one of the oldest to serve on the Supreme Court, gave the health update to CNN in an interview in her chambers Tuesday evening.
Ginsburg’s intensive radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas in August had followed a diagnosis of lung cancer at the end of 2018 that resulted in the removal of part of her left lung and forced her to miss oral arguments for the first time in 25 years.
U.S. report calls for sanctions on China
BEIJING — The Congressional-Executive Commission on China argued for tougher and more cohesive U.S. action against Beijing, including sanctions, in its annual report released Wednesday that detailed the Chinese government’s crackdown on religious minorities and labor activists, its expansion of digital surveillance and censorship, and its political influence activities around the world.
“Rising authoritarianism in China is one of the most important challenges of the 21st century,” said the commission, which is led by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
Turkey, Russia urge cease-fire in Libya
BRUSSELS — Turkey and Russia called for a Jan. 12 cease-fire in war-torn Libya on Wednesday while European Union officials intensified diplomatic efforts to cool tensions in the North African nation.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Libya’s Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose eastern-based forces have launched a fresh offensive against Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.
Court keeps block of immigration rule
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court in New York on Wednesday rejected a motion from the Trump administration that would have allowed it to implement a policy connecting the use of public benefits with whether immigrants could become permanent residents.
The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the administration’s motion to lift a temporary national injunction that had been issued by a New York district court in October after lawsuits had been filed against the new policy.
Gunman gets life term in border agent’s killing
TUCSON, Ariz. — A man convicted of shooting a U.S. Border Patrol agent nine years ago in a case that exposed a botched federal gun operation was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.
U.S. District Judge David C. Bury sentenced Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes to the mandatory life sentence after hearing tearful statements from the sisters of Brian Terry, the agent who was fatally shot while on a mission in Arizona on Dec. 14, 2010.
Osorio-Arellanes is one of seven defendants who were charged in the slaying. Terry’s death exposed the “Fast and Furious” operation, in which U.S. agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations. But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two found at the scene of Terry’s death.
