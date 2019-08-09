Border Patrol: Agents shot at from Mexico
FRONTON, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol says gunmen from the Mexican side shot at agents patrolling the Rio Grande early Friday.
No agents were injured. But the agency says automatic weapons gunfire damaged one of its boats.
Agents on board estimated at least 50 rounds were fired by four gunmen around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the South Texas city of Fronton. A Border Patrol spokesman couldn’t immediately say whether the agents returned fire.
Mexico’s foreign relations ministry tweeted it would cooperate with U.S. authorities to identify those responsible.
N. Korea launches two more projectiles
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea on Saturday fired two more projectiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military. It is likely another protest at the United States and South Korea continuing joint military exercises.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said Saturday that Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were launched from an area near the North’s east coast. It didn’t immediately Identify the projectiles or how far they flew.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Friday that he received a “beautiful” three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and predicted that the two leaders would have more talks to try resolving the standoff over the nation’s nuclear weapons program. Trump has said he’s not bothered by the missiles Kim has launched in recent days, rattling U.S. allies in the region.
Man pleads not guilty to fatally stabbing 4
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The suspect in a Southern California stabbing rampage that left four people dead and two injured pleaded not guilty Friday to murder, attempted murder and other counts.
Zachary Castaneda was arrested Wednesday by police responding to two hours of slashing and stabbing attacks in Garden Grove and Santa Ana.
Police said the 33-year-old Castaneda was covered in blood when he was taken into custody after walking out of a 7-Eleven and dropping a knife and a gun that he’d cut from the belt of a security guard he’d just killed.
Clashes continue for third day in Yemen
SANAA, Yemen — Fighting between Yemeni government forces and southern separatists entered the third day Friday, leaving more than 20 killed, including five civilians, officials said.
The clashes could further complicate Yemen’s civil war and fracture the government side in the conflict. The government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been battling rebels since 2015.
Curfew in Kashmir eased for prayers
NEW DELHI — A strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir was eased Friday to allow residents to pray at mosques, officials said, but some protests broke out in the disputed region despite the presence of thousands of security forces amid tensions with neighboring Pakistan.
The predominantly Muslim area has been under the unprecedented lockdown and near-total communications blackout to prevent unrest and protests since India’s Hindu nationalist-led government said Monday that it was revoking Kashmir’s special constitutional status and downgrading its statehood.
