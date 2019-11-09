Police guards desert president in Bolivia
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Police guards outside Bolivia’s presidential palace abandoned their posts Saturday, increasing pressure on President Evo Morales as he seeks to curb nationwide unrest after a disputed election.
Growing dissension in police ranks posed a new threat to Morales, who claimed victory after the Oct. 20 vote but has since faced protests in which three people have been killed and hundreds injured. Gen. Williams Kaliman, the military chief, said Saturday that the military had no plans to intervene.
Syrian, Turkish-led forces clash; 4 killed
DAMASCUS, Syria — Intense clashes broke out Saturday between Syrian government troops and Turkish-led forces in northeast Syria, killing at least four Syrian soldiers, the country’s state media and an opposition war monitor reported.
A cameraman for state-run Syrian TV was among those wounded in Saturday’s clashes, according to SANA and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Kurdish news agency Hawar said five government troops were killed and 26 wounded.
Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border. The Kurdish groups in turn called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey’s advance.
Hong Kong arrests, charges six lawmakers
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong said Saturday that they have arrested and charged six pro-democracy lawmakers, a move that could escalate public fury a day after the death of a university student linked to months of anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Protesters vented their anger over Chow Tsz-Lok’s death and vowed not to give up their resistance at a police-approved prayer rally Saturday night, with frequent chants of “Hong Kong people, revenge” and “Free Hong Kong.”
Manafort’s former son-in-law sentenced
LOS ANGELES — Paul Manafort’s former son-in-law has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for pulling a series of schemes totaling more than $13 million, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman.
U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitution on Friday for the schemes. Yohai pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud .
Floods become latest election issue in U.K.
LONDON — British political leaders swapped blame Saturday over floods that have drenched parts of England as the deluge became an issue in the campaign for the Dec. 12 election.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn visited areas of south Yorkshire in northern England that were soaked by overflowing rivers after as much as 4.4 inches of rain — more than a month’s worth — fell in one day. One woman died when she was swept away by floodwaters.
Corbyn said the Conservative government had “failed to prepare communities by investing in flood prevention.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the area on Friday, and insisted the government was investing in flood defenses.
