N. Macedonia’s leader resigns after EU failure
SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s parliament on Friday approved a new caretaker government under the country’s former interior minister, after Zoran Zaev resigned as prime minister ahead of previously agreed early elections on April 12.
Under a deal made by major political parties, the caretaker government will be headed by Oliver Spasovski, who served in Zaev’s center-left administration.
Zaev had announced the early election noting his “disappointment and outrage” at the European Union’s failure to start membership talks with North Macedonia and fellow Balkan nation Albania last year.
Former Mexico security chief indicted in U.S.
NEW YORK — Mexico’s former top security official pleaded not guilty Friday on charges he accepted a fortune in drug-money bribes from kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel to let it operate with impunity.
Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, was indicted in New York on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge. He was viewed as the point man in then-President Felipe Calderon’s 2006-2012 war on drugs. For years he was dogged by allegations about his ties to drug traffickers.
One person killed in knife attack near Paris
PARIS — A man armed with a knife rampaged through a park near Paris attacking passers-by seemingly at random Friday, killing one person and injuring two others before police shot him dead, officials said.
Officials said one victim died and two others were injured in the afternoon attack in Villejuif in the southern suburbs of Paris.
Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers opened fire repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up. The man’s motives weren’t immediately clear.
Volcano briefly erupts on island in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands erupted Friday and sent up an ash cloud, prompting a warning for planes.
Shishaldin Volcano shot ash to more than 20,000 feet and possibly 24,000 feet, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said.
The volcano is 679 miles southwest of Anchorage near the center of Unimak Island, the largest in the Aleutians and home to False Pass, a village of 40 people on the island’s east side.
David Fee, coordinating scientist for the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Geophysical Institute, said the ash cloud was not a threat to the village.
Military plane crashes in Sudan, killing 16
CAIRO — A Sudanese military plane crashed in the western Darfur region, killing all 16 people on board including two women and two children, the military said. A Sudanese employee of the World Food Program and his family were among the casualties.
Several officers were also killed when the plane went down Thursday evening in the restive region of West Darfur, which has recently witnessed deadly ethnic clashes.
The plane, a Russian Antonov An-12, crashed five minutes after taking off from the airport in the town of Genena, according to an army spokesman.
