Defense priorities bill passes the House
WASHINGTON — The House voted 377-48 to pass a $738 billion defense policy bill Wednesday.
President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill after striking a deal with House Democrats that permits the creation of the Space Force as a sixth branch of the military, one of his top priorities at the Pentagon, in exchange for extending 12 weeks of paid parental leave to more than 2 million federal workers, a victory for Democratic lawmakers. Federal workers at the moment don’t have guaranteed access to paid family leave.
Known as the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual bill sets out priorities for the Pentagon and funding targets for programs. Congressional appropriators ultimately will decide how much federal money the Pentagon receives for those priorities in budget legislation. The compromise bill will face a Senate vote slated for next week.
Trump signs order to fight anti-Semitism
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday targeting what his administration describes as a growing problem with anti-Semitic harassment on college campuses.
Under the order, the Department of Education will consider the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism — which can include criticism of Israel — when evaluating discrimination complaints under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The department could withhold funding from schools that it finds in violation of Title VI.
The order comes as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the Israeli government for its treatment of Palestinians becomes more prominent on some college campuses. Critics said the order is based on stalled legislation designed less to combat anti-Semitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel.
U.S. authorizes more sanctions on Iran
WASHINGTON — In a clear signal that economic pressure on Iran will continue despite a successful prisoner swap last weekend, the United States hit the Islamic Republic on Wednesday with sanctions on its largest shipping company and airline.
The State and Treasury departments imposed sanctions on Mahan Air and a state shipping network over its role transporting lethal aid from Iran to Yemen and weapons of mass destruction proliferation. It also targeted a Shanghai-based shipping company involved in transporting missile parts to Iran.
Watchdog: China is top jailer of journalists
China is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world this year, according to a press watchdog group.
China was holding at least 48 journalists for reasons related to their work, one more than in 2018, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a report Wednesday. Turkey was second, imprisoning 47 journalists.
At least 250 journalists were incarcerated for their work around the world this year, down slightly on 255 last year, according to the committee’s annual global survey. After China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, the biggest jailers are Eritrea, Vietnam, and Iran.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.