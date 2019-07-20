Putin hints at mending relations with Ukraine
Virtually on the eve of Ukraine’s parliamentary elections, the Kremlin has released comments by President Vladimir Putin saying that the two countries will mend ties despite their five-year conflict.
Putin went as far as to say that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. “We have many things in common, we can use this as our competitive advantage during some form of integration,” Putin said, according to the transcript of a June 19 interview with American film director Oliver Stone. “Rapprochement is inevitable.”
Ties between the former allies deteriorated after protesters in Kiev unseated the country’s Kremlin-backed leader in 2014 and Putin annexed Crimea before fomenting a war in which he still denies involvement.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a former comedian elected in April, entered into his first negotiations with Putin this month as he seeks to defuse the conflict and negotiate the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors detained by Russia in 2018.
Venezuela: U.S. craft violated its airspace
CARACAS, Venezuela — A U.S. intelligence aircraft flew over Venezuelan airspace on Friday in “a clear provocation” and in violation of international treaties, officials with President Nicolas Maduro’s defense ministry said Saturday.
The U.S. military aircraft entered local airspace over the Caribbean in a one-hour flight in breach of international treaties until it was pursued by the Venezuelan air force, according to defense officials. U.S. military officials didn’t immediately comment.
Riders treated after gas sprayed in London
LONDON — Police were searching for two young men suspected of releasing an irritating gas on a London subway train Saturday.
Authorities said paramedics treated a number of people for coughing and shortness of breath when the train stopped at Oxford Circus station.
British Transport Police said the victims’ symptoms suggested they had been exposed to CS gas, a component of tear gas that U.K. police forces carry to incapacitate suspects.
Road accident kills 5, hurts 7 in South Texas
VICTORIA, Texas — Authorities said Saturday that five people were killed and seven were injured in a three-vehicle accident in South Texas.
The Department of Public Safety said the crash happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. 59.
Anti-terror police find more weapons in Italy
ROME — Police in northern Italy said Saturday that they have found more weapons after the discovery of an air-to-air missile and other arms days earlier.
A Turin-based anti-terrorism police squad said the latest search yielded a rifle, machine gun, mortars and other weapons. A portrait of Benito Mussolini, the late Italian fascist dictator, was found.
Two other men were detained on July 15 after the missile was found at an airport hangar. Police said it apparently was offered for sale.
