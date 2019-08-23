Syrian forces retake rebel-held region
BEIRUT — Syrian President Bashar Assad’s troops seized control of a string of villages in the northern countryside of Hama province, completing their takeover of the formerly rebel-held region just south of Idlib province for the first time since 2012, the Syrian army and a war monitoring group said Friday.
The army said troops seized the villages of Latamneh, Latmeen, Kfar Zeita and Lahaya, as well as the village of Morek, where Turkey maintains an observation post, pressing ahead its offensive toward Idlib.
The army advance represents the latest in a series of losses for rebels who have, for eight years, fought to topple Assad. It leaves his forces poised to focus on reclaiming Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, the last territory controlled by the opposition.
North Korea fires two projectiles, South says
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, a day after the North threatened to remain America’s biggest threat in protest of U.S.-led sanctions on the country.
It was the first such launch by North Korea in about a week. North Korea said last Saturday it had test-fired an unspecified new weapon in its sixth round of missile and other weapons tests in response to regular U.S.-South Korean military drills.
Moulton drops out of presidential race
WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is exiting the Democratic presidential primary race, becoming the second 2020 candidate to drop out this week as the field narrows.
Moulton announced the end of his campaign during remarks to the Democratic National Committee at their summer meeting Friday in California.
He had focused his candidacy on mental health treatment after revealing his own struggles as a combat veteran.
Explosion kills Israeli teen near West Bank
JERUSALEM — An explosion Friday near a West Bank settlement that Israel said was a Palestinian attack killed a 17-year-old Israeli girl and wounded her brother and father, Israeli authorities said.
Initially, three Israelis were reported wounded in the blast on Friday near the Dolev settlement, northwest of Jerusalem. But Israel’s rescue service later said the girl died of her wounds and her 21-year-old brother was in serious condition. Their 46-year-old father was moderately wounded.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered condolences to the family and vowed to pursue the perpetrators and “strengthen” Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.
$10K reward offered in killings of wild burros
LOS ANGELES — Someone has been killing the wild burros of California’s Mojave Desert, and the Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $10,000 to anyone who can help catch the culprit or culprits.
Over the past three months, 42 burro carcasses containing gunshot wounds have been found scattered along a 60-mile stretch of Interstate 15, the main highway linking Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The animals, like wild horses, are protected under federal law.
