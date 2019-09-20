Revelers reach gates of Area 51 in Nevada
HIKO, Nev. — Thousands of curious Earthlings from around the globe traveled to festivals, and several hundred made forays toward the secret Area 51 military base in the Nevada desert on Friday, drawn by a social media craze sparked by a summertime Facebook post inviting people to “Storm Area 51.”
“They can’t stop all of us,” the post joked. “Lets see them aliens.”
At the appointed hour of 3 a.m. Sept. 20 about 75 to 100 people braved chilly darkness and a bumpy, dusty 8-mile drive to the Rachel gate of the legendary site. An additional 40 traveled to a different gate.
Polite and patient local sheriff’s deputies ushered one woman away when she stepped too far forward. They arrested a man from Canada who urinated near the gate and cited him for indecent exposure, Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee said, adding that no one found UFOs or space aliens.
Judge orders trial in synagogue shooting
SAN DIEGO — A former college student will stand trial on charges he opened fire with an assault rifle inside a Southern California synagogue, killing one woman and injuring three people last April, a judge ruled Friday.
John T. Earnest had no reaction when San Diego Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh ruled that a trial will proceed for Earnest on murder and attempted murder charges in the attack on the Chabad of Poway synagogue on the last day of Passover.
Earnest, 20, also will be tried on an arson charge for a fire at a nearby mosque before the synagogue shooting.
Explosion kills 12 on minibus in Iraq
BAGHDAD — A bomb exploded on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Friday night, killing 12 people and wounding five others, Iraqi authorities said.
The explosion occurred as the bus was passing through an Iraqi army checkpoint, south of Karbala. One official said that before the blast, a passenger exited the minibus but left a bag containing explosives under one of the seats. The device was then detonated remotely at the checkpoint.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Facebook suspends thousands of apps
Facebook said Friday that it has suspended “tens of thousands” of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
The announcement came the same day that unsealed legal documents in Massachusetts disclosed Facebook had suspended 69,000 apps. In the vast majority of cases, the suspensions came not after any kind of serious investigation but because app developers had failed to respond to emailed information requests.
Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users’ data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users, then used it to try to influence U.S. elections.
