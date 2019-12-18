Maine senator Collins to seek re-election
WASHINGTON — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Wednesday that she would seek a fifth term in the Senate, formally entering what is expected to be her most challenging and expensive race.
Her decision to seek re-election is not unexpected, but as one of the chamber’s few remaining moderates, she is seen as one of the more vulnerable senators in an increasingly polarized environment. The race will take place against the backdrop of impeachment, where her vote will be closely watched in a trial against President Donald Trump.
Democrats have targeted Collins for her votes for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and the GOP tax cut. Four Democrats are vying to face her.
Nurses strike amid health care crisis
LONDON — Medical appointments were canceled, hospital units shut down and some ambulance responses were delayed in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, when thousands of nurses staged short strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and patient safety.
About 9,000 nurses represented by the Royal College of Nursing, a labor union, left their jobs for 12 hours — the first walkout in the group’s 103-year history. About 6,000 nurses belonging to Unison, a public employee union, joined the protest, and were planning to stay away for a full day. The nurses are demanding that the government-run health care system raise their pay to equal their counterparts in the rest of the United Kingdom, and hire more nurses to address inadequate staffing.
High court to hear workplace bias case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will consider expanding protections for churches against job-discrimination claims.
The justices agreed to review two cases in which a federal appeals court allowed discrimination lawsuits by teachers against two Catholic schools in California to proceed. The court has previously ruled that religious employees of a church cannot sue for employment discrimination. But it did not make clear the distinction between a secular employee, who can take advantage of the government’s protection from discrimination and retaliation, and a religious employee, who cannot.
The question for the justices in the new cases is whether religious institutions can invoke a “ministerial exception” to anti-discrimination laws more broadly, even when the employees do not have special religious training or titles.
