Senate Dems turn back 2 abortion measures
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked two Republican bills that would have banned most late-term abortions and threatened prison for doctors who don’t try to save infants born alive in abortions.
The measures have been defeated multiple times in recent years, but Senate Republicans pushed for renewed votes to allow GOP lawmakers to make an election-year appeal to conservative voters.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Democrats of bowing to “the radical demands of the far left” to “drown out common sense” and the views of millions of Americans.
Judge to open hearing sought by Stone team
WASHINGTON — U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson agreed in part Tuesday to a request by lawyers for Roger Stone to open to the public a hearing on whether to grant him a new trial over allegations of juror misconduct.
Jackson, who sentenced Stone to more than three years in prison on Thursday, said she sympathized with Stone’s lawyers, who argued to hold the hearing in public rather than behind closed doors as originally scheduled.
The defense is seeking a new trial on the grounds that a member of the jury concealed information showing bias against Stone during the selection process.
Lawyer: Weinstein stay in hospital is indefinite
NEW YORK — A hospitalized Harvey Weinstein was “upbeat” and “energized” about appealing his sexual assault and rape conviction, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.
Weinstein remained in a jail unit at Bellevue Hospital, where he was taken after the verdict Monday to be checked out for heart palpitations and high blood pressure.
Attorney Arthur Aidala on Tuesday called the hospitalization “a precautionary measure to take him here and make sure his vitals and everything were OK” and said it wasn’t clear how long Weinstein would be at Bellevue.
Syrians plunge ahead, retake symbolic town
ANKARA, Turkey — Airstrikes on rebel-controlled northwestern Syria killed at least 16 people Tuesday, including two students and two teachers, opposition activists said, as government forces captured a town considered a symbol of the uprising against President Bashar Assad.
The capture of Kafranbel was another blow to insurgents after government gains over the past three months. Kafranbel was a major opposition-held town that gained attention in the early years of the civil war because of weekly anti-government protests that included humorous English-language banners carried by protesters.
Plaintiffs in OSU abuse seek to restore suits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some of the men suing Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss are asking a judge to let the litigation resume because months of mediation haven’t yielded a settlement.
Lawyers for nearly half of the roughly 350 accusers who have sued wrote to U.S. District Judge Michael Watson on Monday, arguing that the university had “refused to engage in productive settlement talks” and hasn’t participated in good faith.
