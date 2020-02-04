9 slain at Mexican video arcade
MEXICO CITY — Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.
Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan said late Monday that the attack left two other people wounded.
The attackers were apparently searching for specific targets, but then opened fire indiscriminately on customers. Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18.
The attack occurred Monday in Uruapan, a city of about 340,000 in Mexico’s avocado belt where violence has reached shocking proportions.
Motive is elusive in bus shooting
LOS ANGELES — A gunman who killed a woman and wounded five others on a Greyhound bus in Southern California was cursing and muttering incoherently before the attack, passengers and authorities said.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the apparently random assault Monday that left two people in critical condition.
Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capitol Heights, Md., was arrested after passengers managed to disarm him and get him off the bus, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said.
“There’s no indication that he knew anybody on there,” Pennings said. Williams was booked into jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was being held without bail.
Longtime Kenyan leader Moi dies
NAIROBI, Kenya — Daniel arap Moi — a former schoolteacher who became Kenya’s longest-serving president and led the East African nation through years of repression and economic turmoil driven by runaway corruption — died Tuesday at age 95.
Moi succeeded Kenya’s founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, in 1978 and ruled for 24 years. His death was announced by Kenyatta’s son and current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who called him a leader in the struggle for Kenyan independence and an ardent pan-Africanist.
Moi died peacefully at a private hospital in Nairobi, said his son, Sen. Gideon Moi.
His critics called him a dictator for his authoritarian style, although Moi enjoyed strong support from many Kenyans and was seen as a unifying figure when he took over after the death of Jomo Kenyatta, who had led the country following its independence from Britain in 1963.
Erdogan: Turkey is holding the line
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Tuesday that his government would not allow Syrian forces to advance further across a rebel-held northern Syrian province, a day after tensions between the two countries escalated into some of their deadliest fighting in years.
The violence erupted after Turkey accused Syria of killing five of its soldiers and three additional military personnel in Idlib, the northern province. Retaliatory strikes by Turkey, using warplanes and artillery, killed dozens of Syrian soldiers, Turkish officials said.
A Syrian military offensive to recapture Idlib, the country’s last rebel-held province, was “driving innocent, grieving people” to Turkish borders, Erdogan told reporters. “We will not give Syria the opportunity to gain ground there, because now this increases our burden.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.