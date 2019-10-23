39 dead in one of U.K.’s worst trafficking cases
GRAYS, England — Authorities found 39 people dead in a truck in an industrial park in England on Wednesday and arrested the driver on suspicion of murder in one of Britain’s worst human-smuggling tragedies.
British police were reconstructing the final journey of the victims as they tried to piece together where they were from and how they ended up on the grounds of the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, 25 miles east of London on the River Thames.
No cause of death has been made public. Police said one victim appeared to be a teenager but gave no further details.
Judge won’t delay Fla. school shooting trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— A judge insists the trial will begin in late January for Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at a Florida school.
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said at a hearing Wednesday that she won’t delay the trial expected to start Jan. 27 with jury selection. Cruz is accused of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He faces 17 first-degree murder charges and 17 attempted murder charges.
Also on Wednesday, the Florida Senate made it official and removed Scott Israel, Broward County’s suspended top cop whom the governor blamed for the sheriff’s office’s botched response to the high school shooting.
Israel, a Democrat, was halfway through his second term when Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, made good on a campaign promise and suspended him for incompetence and neglecting his duty.
Protests rage in Chile despite reform pledge
SANTIAGO, Chile — Tens of thousands of protesters swarmed Chile’s capital, setting up fiery barricades and clashing with riot police Wednesday, as an apology and promises of economic reform from President Sebastián Piñera failed to calm unrest and rioting that has led to at least 18 deaths.
Trade unionists in the world’s top copper-producing country joined demonstrators in a general strike.
The movement started with anger at a small rise in subway fares, but blew up last week into protests demanding improvements in education, health care and wages in one of Latin America’s wealthiest, but most unequal nations.
Missing West Point cadet found dead
WEST POINT, N.Y. — A missing cadet has been found dead at West Point.
The U.S. Military Academy said in a statement that the body of 20-year-old Cadet Kade Kurita of Gardena, Calif., was found around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The cause of his death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
An extensive search began after Kurita failed to report for a military skills competition Friday.
Ex-Dallas officer guilty of murder plans appeal
DALLAS — Lawyers for the white former Dallas police officer convicted of murder for killing her unarmed black neighbor have filed notice to appeal her conviction and sentence.
Amber Guyger fatally shot Botham Jean in his apartment in September 2018, saying she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder. Last month, Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
