Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS MOST OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF WEST WIND GUSTS OF 20 TO 30 MPH AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS BETWEEN 20 AND 30 PERCENT WILL ENHANCE THE THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES TODAY. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH. VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY...CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.