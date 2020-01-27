Singer Billie Eilish — who gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a do-it-yourself album she made at home with her older brother — is atop the music world.
The 18-year-old made history at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Not only did she become the youngest person to win one of Grammy’s top awards — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — Eilish is the first artist to sweep all four since Christopher Cross in 1981.
Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” also won best pop vocal album.
Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, also won awards for engineering and producing the album.
***
Former Belgian king Albert II is no longer fighting a claim that he is the father of artist and sculptor Delphine Boël, bringing a major breakthrough in the decades-old royal paternity scandal.
A statement delivered by his lawyers to Belgian media on Monday said “scientific conclusions indicate that he is the biological father” of Boël. Albert, who abdicated in 2013 for health reasons, never publicly denied being her father but had long refused to provide DNA.
***
Jerry Craft’s “New Kid,” a graphic novel about a seventh-grader’s struggle to adjust to a private school with little diversity, has won the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book. “New Kid” also received the Coretta Scott King Award for an outstanding work by an African American writer.
Kadir Nelson won the Randolph Caldecott Medal for his illustration of “The Undefeated,” a poetic tribute to African American history, featuring the words of Kwame Alexander. “The Undefeated” was also a runner-up for the Newbery prize, won by Alexander in 2015 for “The Crossover,” and it won the Coretta Scott King prize for best illustrated book.
The prizes were announced Monday by the American Library Association during its annual midwinter meeting, held this year in Philadelphia.
