The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday by a judge who said his extraordinary cooperation with prosecutors let him dodge potential decades in prison but did not absolve him entirely for using a violent gang as his “personal hit squad.”
The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.
U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer also fined him $35,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. The rapper has already served 13 months and will be released in late 2020.
A woman who identified herself only as L.L. sobbed during the three-hour sentencing proceeding Wednesday as she blamed the rapper for the day she was shot in the foot. She demanded an apology and 6ix9ine obliged, saying he would pay her medical bills.
After his arrest, 6ix9ine shed the outlaw reputation he’d curated online and testified against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch.” The testimony helped get the convictions of two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.
Drug intoxication caused the death of actor Brian Tarantina, who played a comedy club emcee in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the New York City medical examiner has ruled.
The medical examiner, who declared Tarantina’s death an accident on Tuesday, said he died from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine.
The 60-year-old died at his Manhattan apartment on Nov. 2. He had roles in a number of other television shows and movies, including “Gilmore Girls” and “BlacKkKlansman.”
