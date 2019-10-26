The memoir Prince started but didn’t finish before his 2016 death is ready for his fans to read. And his collaborator, Dan Piepenbring, is telling all on how “The Beautiful Ones” finally came together. The book goes on sale Tuesday.
Piepenbring said panic, shock and joy swept over him when he was chosen by Prince. They met face to face for about 15 hours before the superstar’s death from an accidental drug overdose.
Prince had written just 28 pages, leaving Piepenbring searching for a way to complete the book. He found it at Prince’s Paisley Park, using photos and other artifacts from the icon’s childhood and early career.
In the book, from Spiegel & Grau, Prince looks back on how conflicts between his parents played out in his life.
***
In his new bestseller “Catch and Kill,” journalist Ronan Farrow wrote that NBC News had nondisclosure agreements with at least seven women who claimed they were sexually harassed at the company, including some who alleged mistreatment by former “Today” host Matt Lauer. Now, NBC-Universal says former staffers are free to speak out about their experiences.
In a statement first reported on MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” the company said it will release past employees from NDAs that may be preventing them from sharing their stories. It said: “Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or nondisparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation.”
***
A charity that trains service dogs for disabled veterans has commissioned a bronze statue of the late George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the 41st president’s library.
America’s VetDogs has commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create the statue of Sully for placement in the east wing of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University. VetDogs President John Miller said the statue will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.
The yellow Labrador golden retriever assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.
