Sen. Martha McSally, the Arizona Republican appointed to the seat once held by John McCain, has a book deal.
William Morrow announced Monday that McSally’s “Dare to Fly” is coming out next May. Like McCain, who died in 2018, the 53-year-old McSally has a military background. She was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was deployed multiple times in the Middle East and Afghanistan before retiring in 2010.
McSally served two terms in Congress and was defeated in 2018 for the Senate before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey chose her for McCain’s former seat. Her book arrives during an election year when she is expected to face strong competition from former astronaut Mark Kelly, the likely Democratic nominee, for serving the remainder of McCain’s term, which ends in 2022.
***
Brooks & Dunn joined the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside comedian and singer Ray Stevens and record executive Jerry Bradley on Sunday evening in a star-filled ceremony full of tributes to their lasting legacies.
Reba McEntire, Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt were among the guest performers during the ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tenn.
Brooks & Dunn were an unlikely pairing of two artists who started out solo. Neither Kix Brooks nor Ronnie Dunn thought the partnership would last, but decades later they’re the most awarded and best-selling country duo of all time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.