Ryan Reynolds says he relates to the social media criticism heaped on the actress in a TV ad for Peloton exercise bikes. In fact, that feeling led him to hire her for a commercial promoting his gin company.
Reynolds spoke Tuesday about the uproar while promoting his new action flick, the Michael Bay-directed “6 Underground.’’
In the Peloton commercial, Monica Ruiz portrays a wife who receives an exercise bike as a Christmas present, and chronicles her yearlong journey to get in better shape. The commercial ends with the wife thanking her husband for the gift. After the spot aired, the character was widely mocked for a variety of reasons.
Reynolds thought the viral negativity was unfair, and said it’s “a situation that I’ve been in many times before” as an actor.
“You put it out there, and it doesn’t quite work, and you feel a little alienated and stuff. So, I had tremendous empathy for her in that moment,’’ Reynolds said at the premiere of “6 Underground.”
***
On “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies,” a song on Meek Mill’s latest album, he raps about childhood struggles battling everything from poverty to violence, and proclaims: “We couldn’t afford no clothes/It was hand me down/Who would think a [dude] get a Grammy now?”
The Recording Academy, that’s who. Mill is a leading contender to win a Grammy after receiving his first nomination last month.
“I always try to speak things into existence,” the rapper said in an interview with The Associated Press last week. “That’s always been my thing. If you follow my music and look back, everything I said in the past that I wanted, it came into fruition.”
Mill, born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has spent the last dozen years grinding on the music scene, releasing mix tapes, EPs and albums, gaining new fans and earning credit for his respected lyrics and storytelling, while also becoming a hometown hero in his native Philadelphia.
