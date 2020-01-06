Sam Mendes’ technically dazzling World War I tale “1917” followed up its big night at the Golden Globes on Sunday with a nomination for best screenplay from the Writers Guild on Monday.
Alongside “1917,” the writers guild nominated for best original screenplay the scripts to “Booksmart,” “Knives Out,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.”
In the adapted screenplay category, the guild selected “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker” and “Little Women.”
The awards will be given Feb. 1 in concurrent ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York. On Tuesday, the Directors Guild and the Producers Guild announce their nominees.
The Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix, but “1917” won best picture, drama, and Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” won best film, comedy or musical. “1917” also won best director for Mendes.
The wins for “1917” were a surprise, besting such favorites as Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” the leading nominee with six nods; and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” The acclaimed Netflix releases collectively took home just one award, for Laura Dern’s supporting performance as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story.” “The Irishman” was shut out.
Though set around the 1969 Manson murders “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” was classified as a comedy and had an easier path to victory than the more competitive drama category. Brad Pitt won for best supporting actor, his first acting Globe since winning in 1996 for “12 Monkeys,” padding his front-runner status for the Oscars. Tarantino also won best screenplay.
Tom Hanks, also a nominee for his supporting turn as Fred Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” received the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award, a similar honorary award given for television accomplishment, went to Ellen DeGeneres.
The Globes may be very influential this year. The award season’s condensed time frame (the Oscars are Feb. 9) brings the Globes and the Academy Awards closer. Balloting for Oscar nominations began Thursday.
