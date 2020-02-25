As the union representing opera performers prepared to release the results of an inquiry finding that superstar Plácido Domingo had engaged in “inappropriate activity” with women, it was quietly working to reach a financial agreement with him.
But the deal it was working on — which called for the American Guild of Musical Artists to limit its public statements about the inquiry and for Domingo to pay the union $500,000 — fell apart Tuesday after details of the investigation were leaked overnight, according to an email from union leaders.
The inquiry began last year after The Associated Press reported allegations of sexual misconduct from women who had worked with Domingo. In a statement Tuesday, the union released the inquiry’s conclusions, saying Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace.”
Domingo, 79, issued his fullest apology yet. “I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me,” he said Tuesday. “I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them.”
***
Diana Serra Cary, probably the last surviving child superstar of the silent film era nearly a century ago, died Monday in Gustine, Calif. She was 101. Her death was confirmed by the Niles Film Museum, which is devoted to the silent era, in Fremont, Calif.
In her Hollywood days, her name was Peggy-Jean Montgomery, and she was a precocious 2 ½-year-old in 1921 when Century Studio cast her as Baby Peggy, opposite Brownie the Wonder Dog. By age 5, she had made over 150 pictures for Century, Universal and Principal Pictures and became a multimillionaire.
But in 1925, her career crumbled. A $1.5 million contract was canceled, and she was virtually blacklisted in Hollywood after her father had a bitter falling-out with a studio boss over her salary. She made one last picture, “April Fool,” in 1926.
