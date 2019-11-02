When Gretchen Carlson heard that NBC News was considering letting people out of their non-disclosure agreements involving alleged sexual misconduct at the network, she couldn’t help but think of the NDA she signed with Fox News before her departure three years ago.
“It would be nice to be able to be able to tell my full story,” Carlson said.
She’s hoping one day she can. The newswoman says she’s asked to be let out of her NDA and talked to other Fox News employees who left with similar settlements about pressing the network to be let out of the agreements.
“Companies are saying that they want to be open and transparent and that they have worked tirelessly to make their work environments safer,” she said. “And if that’s the truth, then they should let us out.”
Carlson got a reported $20 million settlement in 2016 after she sued the network, claiming late Fox News chief Roger Ailes demoted then fired her when she rejected his sexual advances.
Besides her settlement, she got a public apology, which Carlson said was key: “That usually doesn’t happen when you come to some sort of an agreement. Some would say that that would be an admission of guilt.”
Fox News did not return an email seeking comment.
***
Designer Zac Posen is shutting down his namesake label.
Posen, 39, has been a red carpet favorite for close to two decades, known for glamorous, body-hugging gowns, often with long trains or big, flamboyant ruffles, for stars like Katie Holmes and Rihanna. An announcement from the label’s owners, House of Z and Z Spoke, noted late Friday that the company could no longer continue operations. It had been in a sale process.
Posen was considered a wunderkind of New York fashion when he launched his label in 2001. He also serves as creative director for the Brooks Brothers women’s collection.
Holmes was a frequent client, and his swirling purple gown for her at this year’s Met Gala included cutting-edge 3D-printed elements. Among his many other prominent designs was a mermaid-like gown for Gwyneth Paltrow at the Oscars in 2007, an off-the-shoulder gown with brightly sequined skirt for Oprah Winfrey at the Oscars in 2011, and a fitted pink satin gown for Rihanna at the Diamond Ball in 2014.
