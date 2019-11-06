Chris Brown held a high-end yard sale at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with hundreds of fans, gawkers and bargain-seekers waiting for hours to try to get a piece of the singer’s stuff.
The Tappahannock native posted a flyer Tuesday night on Instagram and Twitter that included the address of his suburban mansion in the Tarzana neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
“Featuring significantly marked-down high-end items,” the flyer said. Brown captioned the posts “DA CRIB ... 2 day event” and included a heart emoji.
Brown has had dozens of hits and won a Grammy Award in 2011. But in the past decade, he has also been known for run-ins with law enforcement, starting with a felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 to which he pleaded guilty. He was arrested early this year in France along with two other people on suspicion of aggravated rape and drug infractions — allegations that Brown and his lawyer have denounced.
People began gathering late Tuesday for the sale at his house. A line that stretched down the sidewalk began slowly moving late Wednesday morning toward a driveway filled with canvas canopies shading rows of clothes. Some people said they’d driven from as far away as Arizona and didn’t care what they walked away with as long as it belonged to Brown.
***
New outfits designed for Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur, Buckingham Palace has announced.
However, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch will not dispose of all the fur she already has. “The queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe,” the palace said in a statement Wednesday.
The decision pleased some animal rights activists, who have sometimes criticized the monarch for the fur pieces in her collection of designer clothes.
Claire Bass, director of the Humane Society International/UK, said, “We are thrilled Her Majesty has officially gone fur-free.” She said the decision sends a positive message that fur is no longer fashionable.
