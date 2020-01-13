Late-night host Stephen Colbert has yet another outlet for satire: He’s producing a new series featuring animated characters who riff on current events and interview real newsmakers.
“In a time of breaking news overload, ‘Tooning Out the News’ is just what the doctor ordered,” said Julie McNamara, original content executive for CBS All Access.
The series will stream on the platform as daily short segments and a full weekly episode.
The segments will range from five to seven minutes each, with additional material added to round out the weekly half-hour, McNamara said. Production is getting underway, she said, with a release date yet to be announced.
Colbert is sharing producing duties with Chris Licht, executive producer for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; RJ Fried; and Tim Luecke.
***
The force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record.
Actor Mark Hamill is praising workers at Bookmans Entertainment Exchange in Flagstaff for returning the “Star Wars: A New Hope” soundtrack that had been a gift from film composer John Williams.
Hamill said in a tweet Saturday that it felt “totally unexpected & positively surreal” to get back the record he hadn’t seen since the early 1990s. He commended the store for being honest and not selling it.
Williams had written on the vinyl’s sleeve: “Dear Mark Hamill, May the force always be with us.”
***
Abby Huntsman, a panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View,” said Monday that she’s leaving Friday to help run her father’s campaign for governor of Utah and to spend more time with her family.
Jon Huntsman is seeking a third term as governor, although he has not done that job for a decade.
Abby Huntsman joined the “The View” in September 2018. Her departure will leave Meghan McCain as the show’s only real conservative voice.
