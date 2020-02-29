The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and expecting a baby in the early summer. A wedding date wasn’t announced.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence when they moved in last year. Symonds, a conservationist and former communications chief for the Conservative Party, which Johnson now leads, was romantically linked to Johnson when Theresa May still served as prime minister. Symonds said in an Instagram post she felt “incredibly blessed.” She said she and Johnson got engaged at the end of last year “and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.”
Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer he married in 1993. They announced their separation in September 2018 and said they planned to divorce. Johnson has fathered at least one other child.
***
Joseph Coulombe, who in 1967 created Trader Joe’s — the popular grocery chain known for unusual foods, a generous wine selection and a laid-back atmosphere — died Friday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 89.
In the mid-1960s, Coulombe owned a modest chain of convenience stores in the Los Angeles area, Pronto Markets, but began to realize he could not compete with better-financed convenience chains like 7-Eleven. He took note of some trends and tidbits and fashioned those into Trader Joe’s, opening the first store in Pasadena. And then he watched his namesake business rise from a cult favorite to a retail giant with more than 500 outlets in over 40 states.
Coulombe, who retired in 1988 (having sold his interest to the German company Aldi Nord in 1979 but having remained at the helm), is survived by his wife of 67 years, Alice Steere Coulombe; his son, Joseph; two daughters, Charlotte Schoenmann and Madeleine Coulombe; and six grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.